Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $396,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shayne & Jacobs LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 558,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,748,000 after buying an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 44,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 13,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $674,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $47.04 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.13 and its 200-day moving average is $44.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

