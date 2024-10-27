Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $434,000 Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 433.3% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 32 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3,400.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $901.29 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $392.10 and a 12 month high of $959.64. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $904.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $816.92.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 59.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total transaction of $10,225,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,829 shares in the company, valued at $96,518,400.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total transaction of $10,225,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,829 shares in the company, valued at $96,518,400.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $668,637.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,510,330.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,136 shares of company stock valued at $38,591,228. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $994.00 price target (up from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $959.90.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

