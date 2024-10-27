Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $572,000 Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in Everest Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Everest Group by 36.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on EG. Bank of America cut their price target on Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $527.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Everest Group from $440.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.27.

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EG opened at $379.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.54. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $343.76 and a 1-year high of $417.92.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.97 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 60.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.89%.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

