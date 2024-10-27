Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Invests $370,000 in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,223 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at about $253,196,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 1,011.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 581,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,244,000 after acquiring an additional 529,591 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 9,997.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 281,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,859,000 after purchasing an additional 278,529 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Paycom Software by 769.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,803,000 after purchasing an additional 178,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 12,268.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 169,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 167,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Price Performance

NYSE:PAYC opened at $164.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.50 and a 1-year high of $253.33.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $437.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.19 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total transaction of $320,365.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,760,660 shares in the company, valued at $453,548,831.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 11,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.98, for a total value of $1,853,354.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,849 shares in the company, valued at $45,990,547.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total value of $320,365.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,760,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,548,831.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,716,837. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PAYC

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.