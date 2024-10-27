Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Makes New $254,000 Investment in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KNF. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Knife River in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River in the first quarter worth $9,730,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Knife River by 59.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 15,848 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Knife River by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 31,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Knife River by 311.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 10,886 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KNF opened at $93.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82. Knife River Co. has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $95.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. Knife River had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $806.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Knife River Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Knife River from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Knife River has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.60.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

