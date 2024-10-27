Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases 261 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Cadence Bank raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 31,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Copart by 0.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 61,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 5,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 15,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

CPRT stock opened at $51.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.12. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Copart had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

