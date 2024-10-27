Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases 35 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 600.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 121.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $269.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $265.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.40.

Insider Transactions at Essex Property Trust

In related news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total value of $2,546,008.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,559.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $735,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at $775,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total transaction of $2,546,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,559.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,402 shares of company stock worth $6,399,663. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $295.65 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.85 and a 1-year high of $317.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $297.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($2.40). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $442.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.29%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.