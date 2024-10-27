Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 461 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Entegris alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Entegris by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,085,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,838,988,000 after buying an additional 916,420 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 1,076.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 923,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,903,000 after purchasing an additional 844,837 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 249.7% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,050,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,197,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,087,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 20.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,523,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,326,000 after purchasing an additional 256,186 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $105.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 86.07, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.13 and a 52 week high of $147.57.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $812.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.43 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Entegris

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.