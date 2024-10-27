Leggett & Platt (LEG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Leggett & Platt has set its FY24 guidance at $1.10-1.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 1.100-1.250 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. On average, analysts expect Leggett & Platt to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.94. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $27.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently -3.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LEG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

