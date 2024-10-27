LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on LendingTree from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.

LendingTree Price Performance

TREE stock opened at $53.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.63. The company has a market capitalization of $705.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.12. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $62.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.19). LendingTree had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $210.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. LendingTree’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingTree

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in LendingTree by 230.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in LendingTree by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in LendingTree by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in LendingTree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LendingTree during the second quarter worth about $139,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

