LTC Properties (LTC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect LTC Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LTC Properties Trading Down 0.9 %

LTC Properties stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.91.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LTC shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy Triche sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $182,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,326.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other LTC Properties news, Director Timothy Triche sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $182,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,326.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Gruber bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $214,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,229. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

