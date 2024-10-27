MA Private Wealth Has $403,000 Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

MA Private Wealth lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 47,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 56,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Coerente Capital Management lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the third quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 156,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the third quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $160.88 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $168.85. The stock has a market cap of $387.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Daiwa America lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.93.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

