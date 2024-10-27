MainStreet Bancshares (MNSB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $16.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 million. On average, analysts expect MainStreet Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MNSB opened at $17.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.16. The stock has a market cap of $136.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.56. MainStreet Bancshares has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. MainStreet Bancshares’s payout ratio is 15.44%.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

