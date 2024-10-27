MainStreet Bancshares (MNSB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter.
MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $16.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 million. On average, analysts expect MainStreet Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MainStreet Bancshares Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ MNSB opened at $17.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.16. The stock has a market cap of $136.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.56. MainStreet Bancshares has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.
MainStreet Bancshares Dividend Announcement
About MainStreet Bancshares
MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.
