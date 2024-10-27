Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) vs. IG Group (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Head to Head Contrast

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) and IG Group (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marathon Digital and IG Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Digital $387.51 million 12.96 $261.17 million $1.56 10.94 IG Group N/A N/A N/A $0.41 27.69

Marathon Digital has higher revenue and earnings than IG Group. Marathon Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IG Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Digital 62.57% -5.15% -4.23% IG Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Marathon Digital and IG Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

44.5% of Marathon Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of IG Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Marathon Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Marathon Digital and IG Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Digital 1 4 4 0 2.33 IG Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marathon Digital currently has a consensus price target of $19.79, indicating a potential upside of 15.99%. Given Marathon Digital’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than IG Group.

Summary

Marathon Digital beats IG Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marathon Digital

MARA Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc. in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About IG Group

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands. It also provides exchange-traded derivatives under the tastytrade, an online brokerage and investor education platform; and Spectrum, a multilateral trading facility. In addition, the company offers stock trading and investment services that include share, commodities, equities, and fixed-income assets under IG brand. Further, it provides content and education solutions, such as daily live programming, news and original content, and webinars and tutorials under IG, tastylive, and DailyFX brands. Additionally, the company offers spread betting, CFD trading, foreign exchange and market risk management, data distribution, software development and support, financing, foreign exchange, market making, stock and exchange-traded funds trading, and translation services, as well as issues turbo warrants. IG Group Holdings plc was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

