Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Stock Position Lessened by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,574,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Markel Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,412,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services bought a new position in Markel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,182,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,684,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

MKL stock opened at $1,549.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,295.65 and a 52-week high of $1,670.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,568.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,564.34.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.76 by $5.19. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 91.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,512.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,787.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MKL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,643.50.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

