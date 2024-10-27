Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Marriott International by 1,621.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 86,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,461,000 after acquiring an additional 81,313 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 9.7% during the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 15,148.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 302,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,208,000 after buying an additional 300,543 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $258.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.39.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $262.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.75 and a 52 week high of $266.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.86.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

