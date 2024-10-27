Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 40.1% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.9% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $507.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $491.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $471.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $518.82.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total transaction of $55,746,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,113,923,465.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,033,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,113,923,465.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,363,085.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 340,809 shares of company stock valued at $159,610,703. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BNP Paribas cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $591.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.