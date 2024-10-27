Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Cuts Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd reduced its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,369 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 81.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $4,405,725.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,759,868.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $37.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.39. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

