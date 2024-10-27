Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Decreases Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd cut its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,012 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 71.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 871.4% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $462.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $448.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $400.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $271.73 and a twelve month high of $480.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MSI. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.50.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

