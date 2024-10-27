Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,326,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,050,000 after purchasing an additional 27,771 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,019,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,660,000 after acquiring an additional 35,538 shares in the last quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. now owns 794,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,254,000 after acquiring an additional 32,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,297,000 after purchasing an additional 17,158 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $207.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.44. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $165.21 and a 1 year high of $233.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.39%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $608,850.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,719,936.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $608,850.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $61,719,936.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $2,129,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $64,745,870.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,108 shares of company stock valued at $12,545,087 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $262.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.42.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

