Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $4.90 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd decreased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,073 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,237,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 718,607 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $82,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 222,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on APH. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.63.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH opened at $69.41 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $71.20. The company has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $10,897,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 447,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,703,339. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $10,897,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 447,790 shares in the company, valued at $28,703,339. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $6,563,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,382. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 570,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,209,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.