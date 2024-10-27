Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Reduces Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 67.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $184.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.70 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.10.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 37.51%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $2.34 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.09.

In other Diamondback Energy news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,732,485.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

