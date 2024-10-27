Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Sells 1,171 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 159.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 163.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.47.

Crown Castle Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE CCI opened at $108.91 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.38 and a 52 week high of $120.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.03). Crown Castle had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 221.99%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

