Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Short Interest Update

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 19,500.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.
Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
MHSDF opened at $2.10 on Friday. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $3.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58.
Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
