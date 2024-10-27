Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC Has $573,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.1 %

XOM opened at $119.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.47.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.