Mizuho Boosts Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $270.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.02% from the stock’s current price.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.70.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $272.77 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $307.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $282.24 and its 200 day moving average is $273.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tractor Supply by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $871,691,000 after purchasing an additional 368,859 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,278,000 after buying an additional 110,342 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 800,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,125,000 after buying an additional 37,071 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 403,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,002,000 after acquiring an additional 162,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 368,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,403,000 after acquiring an additional 19,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

