Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Stock Price Up 13.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA – Get Free Report) rose 13.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.40 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.40 ($0.08). Approximately 203,648 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 790,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.65 ($0.07).

Mkango Resources Trading Up 8.7 %

The company has a market cap of £18.34 million, a P/E ratio of -625.00 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.12.

About Mkango Resources

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, tantalum, niobium, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, corundum, graphite, gold ores, and base metals. The company's flagship project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license located in southeast Malawi.

