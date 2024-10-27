Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 332.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 92,135 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.9% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 532.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,815,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,935,779,000 after acquiring an additional 14,158,054 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $980,210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7,761.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,893,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $808,077,000 after buying an additional 6,805,982 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,989,000 after buying an additional 5,523,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,235,972,000 after buying an additional 5,330,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $119.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

