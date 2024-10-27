Morgan Stanley Boosts Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $100.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BSX. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.39.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE BSX opened at $84.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.20, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.80. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $88.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $517,579.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,734.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $13,775,817.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,572,096 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $133,046,484.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,253 shares of company stock worth $26,714,298 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 225.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 105,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 73,219 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,570,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 201,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,796,000 after acquiring an additional 21,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 389.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 55,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

