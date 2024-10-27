Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $707,000. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 23.8% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $824,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Melius upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.71.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LMT opened at $562.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $580.07 and its 200 day moving average is $515.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $413.92 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.62%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

