Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,252 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91,578 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 356.5% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 107.5% during the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in AT&T by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa America upgraded AT&T to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.
AT&T Price Performance
Shares of NYSE T opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $156.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.13.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AT&T
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.