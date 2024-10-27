Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 70 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 89,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,905,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 0.5% during the third quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 13,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.6% during the third quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 193.5% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4,559.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 844,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,641,000 after acquiring an additional 826,700 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,213.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.37.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $287.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $207.46 and a 1-year high of $302.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.15 and its 200-day moving average is $269.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

