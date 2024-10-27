Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 341 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $119.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $471.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.47.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

A number of analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

