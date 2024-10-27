National Bank Financial Estimates TSE:OR FY2024 Earnings

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$29.13.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Up 0.7 %

TSE:OR opened at C$28.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of C$16.32 and a one year high of C$29.30. The company has a market cap of C$5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -57.60, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$24.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.34.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 36.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of C$64.85 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Osisko Gold Royalties

In related news, Director Duncan Cornell Card sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total transaction of C$270,331.00. In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Everard Trenton Richards sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.19, for a total transaction of C$332,913.00. Also, Director Duncan Cornell Card sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total value of C$270,331.00. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $851,244 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.00%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

