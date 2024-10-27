National Bank Financial Has Negative View of CP Q4 Earnings

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CP. Citigroup raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.95.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 1.8 %

CP stock opened at $77.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of $69.07 and a one year high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 347,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 23.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth $5,068,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8,456.8% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 103,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 101,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 14,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

