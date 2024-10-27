National Bank Financial Weighs in on OR FY2024 Earnings

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $47.39 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 36.71%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised Osisko Gold Royalties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

OR opened at $20.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.14. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $21.20. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 36,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.8% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 437,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently -52.78%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

