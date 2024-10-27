National Bankshares Boosts Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target to C$27.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SIS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank set a C$25.00 price objective on Savaria and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.50.

SIS stock opened at C$22.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$21.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.05. Savaria has a 12-month low of C$12.21 and a 12-month high of C$23.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$221.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$213.08 million. Savaria had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Savaria will post 1.2048518 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

In other Savaria news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total transaction of C$110,000.00. In other news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total transaction of C$110,000.00. Also, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.84, for a total transaction of C$521,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,042. Corporate insiders own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

