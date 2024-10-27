National Bankshares Increases Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target to C$5,000.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Free Report) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$4,800.00 to C$5,000.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CSU. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,800.00 to C$4,250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,100.00 to C$4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Constellation Software from C$4,300.00 to C$4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4,541.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on CSU

Constellation Software Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Constellation Software stock opened at C$4,281.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4,330.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4,043.20. The stock has a market cap of C$90.73 billion, a PE ratio of 101.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.81. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of C$2,665.01 and a 12 month high of C$4,476.50.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$31.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$29.71 by C$1.29. The company had revenue of C$3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.40 billion. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 7.00%. Research analysts predict that Constellation Software will post 55.4616354 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Software Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.381 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.95%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.