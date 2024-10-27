National Bankshares Raises NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Price Target to C$13.00

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Free Report) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark dropped their price target on NexGen Energy from C$13.75 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Ventum Financial upped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.38.

NexGen Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:NXE opened at C$10.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.54. The company has a market cap of C$5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 61.53 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20. NexGen Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.04 and a 1 year high of C$12.14.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

