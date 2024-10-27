NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 378.50 ($4.91) and last traded at GBX 377.95 ($4.91), with a volume of 347723188 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360.60 ($4.68).

NWG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 370 ($4.80) to GBX 420 ($5.45) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.39) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 347.50 ($4.51).

The company has a market cap of £30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 774.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 344.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 325.85.

In related news, insider Yasmin Jetha acquired 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.47) per share, for a total transaction of £2,896.48 ($3,760.69). 16.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

