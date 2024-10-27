Newmont (NYSE:NEM) PT Raised to $66.00 at Raymond James

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 36.31% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

NEM has been the subject of several other reports. Veritas upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CIBC upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $48.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a PE ratio of -22.84, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50. Newmont has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $58.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.82.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at $15,420,830.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at $15,420,830.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $161,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,928,780.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,640. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 13.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 139,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 16,902 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Citizens Business Bank bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 460.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

