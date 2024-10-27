Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2024

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBIGet Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Down 1.7 %

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.62. Northwest Bancshares has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Northwest Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.