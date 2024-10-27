Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Northwest Bancshares Stock Down 1.7 %
Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.62. Northwest Bancshares has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
About Northwest Bancshares
