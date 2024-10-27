Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Down 4.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. 78,666 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,415,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NUVB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Nuvation Bio from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvation Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.40.

Nuvation Bio Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $546.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Mashal bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 58.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 9,603 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 913.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

