Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives $199.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $196.39.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ODFL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $203.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Old Dominion Freight Line

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.6% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $197.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $165.49 and a 12-month high of $227.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.53 and its 200-day moving average is $190.44.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 17.82%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.