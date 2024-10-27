Onsemi (ON) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect Onsemi to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Onsemi has set its Q3 guidance at $0.91-1.03 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at 0.910-1.030 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Onsemi to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of ON opened at $71.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.65. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,011,310.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at $18,011,310.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $109,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 839,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,018,959.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,939 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,651. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $85.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Onsemi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.74.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

