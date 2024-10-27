O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stake Lessened by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $44,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,195.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $895.88 and a 1 year high of $1,221.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,150.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,082.08.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total value of $20,593,573.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,049,409.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ORLY. Barclays increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $986.00 to $1,088.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,337.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,242.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.