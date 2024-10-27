Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $221.60.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price (up from $242.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.7 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PKG opened at $225.86 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $148.50 and a 52 week high of $231.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.15. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

