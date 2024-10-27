Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 73.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $321,391.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,545.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $7,493,016.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,565 shares in the company, valued at $11,180,675.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $321,391.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,545.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,747,176 shares of company stock valued at $646,951,347 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR opened at $44.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average is $28.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $45.07. The company has a market capitalization of $99.90 billion, a PE ratio of 373.83 and a beta of 2.72.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.