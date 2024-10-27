Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.93.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Payoneer Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $8.36 on Friday. Payoneer Global has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $8.56. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $239.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Payoneer Global’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Payoneer Global will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Payoneer Global

In related news, CAO Itai Perry sold 3,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 228,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,904. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 150,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,809,674 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,794,395.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,000 shares of company stock worth $1,124,500. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Payoneer Global by 19,791.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 41,562 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Payoneer Global by 135.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 438.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

