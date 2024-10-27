Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Acquired by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Penumbra alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 112.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 3.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter worth $4,515,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,817,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at $689,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total transaction of $105,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,855,854.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 1,620 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,192,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total value of $105,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,855,854.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,368 shares of company stock valued at $6,893,118 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Penumbra

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of PEN stock opened at $204.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $277.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 602.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.54.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Penumbra had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 13th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Penumbra

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.